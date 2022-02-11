Louisiana parishes get $100M for hazard mitigation projects 

Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced $100 million in hazard mitigation funding is being allocated to 33 Louisiana parishes, including all nine in the Capital Region, through the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The funding will be used to support recovery and mitigation projects in the parishes related to Hurricane Zeta and Ida, the severe winter weather event in 2021, and the May 2021 flooding.

Examples of mitigation work include residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities.

Here is a breakdown of funding for the Capital Region: