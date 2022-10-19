Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could be fired or face other job-related repercussions for testing positive for a legal drug taken on the advice of a physician.

A new state panel is searching for solutions to this potential problem that will protect workers and employers.

Three subcommittees of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force met Tuesday to discuss different aspects of the issue and all arrived at the same question: How strictly can the state regulate the private sector with regards to medical marijuana?

Cannabis is now legal for medicinal use in 37 states and recreationally in 19 states. In 17 states, including several Republican strongholds, either lawmakers or courts have established laws that protect employees from discrimination or adverse consequences for using medical marijuana, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Louisiana’s task force, created through a study resolution authored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, is looking at those states’ laws to draft proposals for the Louisiana Legislature to consider.

Task force member Troy Prevot, a physician assistant who conducts employment drug testing in the Baton Rouge area, says he believes most companies have no social or moral opposition to medical marijuana and just don’t want to be held liable for a worker who might be intoxicated or discrimination.

“I think many employers don’t really care,” Prevot says. “They just want to be able to protect themselves in certain situations.”

Some states’ antidiscrimination laws protect employees from being fired or penalized for using medical marijuana but allow employers to fire or discipline a worker who is under the influence of marijuana while at work.

Prevot says many workplace policies and government regulations are outdated and still based on the mistaken belief that a positive drug test is an indicator of intoxication. A person who smoked a joint a month ago can test positive on a hair follicle drug screen and be deemed intoxicated even though they are not, he says. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.