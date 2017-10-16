Louisiana officials confident feds will fast-track key coastal restoration projects

Louisiana marsh scene, north shore of Lake Pontchartrain (iStock photo)

Nearly 10 months into the Trump administration, Louisiana officials say they are making headway on getting federal officials to fast-track five key coastal restoration projects.

Congressman Garret Graves said last week the Army Corps of Engineers is close to officially shaving at least one year off a five-year permitting wait for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, the first of five projects designed to reduce flood risk and rebuild disappearing wetlands.

Johnny Bradberry, chair of the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, said today he is confident that project could get underway as early as 2019.

