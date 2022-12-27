Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market

Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports.

The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.

The company will create 25 new direct jobs and retain 79 existing jobs. Read the entire story.

