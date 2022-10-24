Louisiana Lottery sales dip during 2022 fiscal year

Louisiana Lottery sales slumped some in 2022 after a record year in 2021, though revenues remained high, contributing $191.2 million to the state treasury, according to an annual financial report.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office published an annual comprehensive financial report for the Louisiana Lottery Corporation last week that covers fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

“Current year operating performance was very positive. Total sales of $583 million and payments to the state treasury of $191.2 million were at the second highest levels ever in the 31-year history of the Lottery,” James Goodrum, vice president of finance and controller for the lottery, writes in a letter to the auditor’s office

According to the report, general operating expenses were $1 million under budget and the Lottery’s net position was $12.1 million as of June 30.

The data shows total revenues in 2022 at $581 million, down from a high of $624 million in 2021. In 2020, total revenues were $511 million.

The decline was due in large part to a slump in sales for scratch-off instant tickets, which declined from $333 million in 2021 to $292 million in 2022, though the figure remained about $28 million above the scratch-off sales total for 2020.

"Hurricane Ida and above-average inflation negatively affected sales for all games during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022," according to the report. "Instant scratch-off sales decreased by $40.6 million during the 2022 fiscal year after surging by $68.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year."