Louisiana left out of MISO’s plans for new transmission projects

Louisiana is not included in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s new portfolio of $10.4 billion in regional transmission line projects, which are expected to produce a $37 billion financial benefit for MISO’s northern region.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene says MISO South, which includes Louisiana, doesn’t have the same needs as MISO North, though officials continue to urge MISO to address the “north/south constraint” that limits the free flow of energy into the state.

MISO is meant to support a competitive energy market. Louisiana joined MISO, a regional transmission organization, to limit its dependence on its own generation and to access energy from outside the state and region.

Constraints in the current system need to be addressed so Louisiana can reap the full benefits of MISO membership, Greene says. But to date, a cost-effective solution hasn’t been identified.

“Louisiana looks forward to working through the MISO established LRTP (long range transmission planning) process for the analysis of potential new reliability and cost beneficial economic projects, as well as a continued search for a solution to the North/South constraint,” Greene says.

In its new project portfolio, MISO likely prioritized addressing the massive influx of remote wind generation in MISO North and the need to retire coal plants, Greene says. MISO South doesn’t have those same needs, which may explain why it wasn’t included, he says.