Louisiana job growth should slow but Baton Rouge a predicted winner

Louisiana is expected to see slower job growth in the second half of the year, according to the latest economic forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the state is forecasted to add around 7,000 new jobs in the remainder of the year. The report from UL Lafayette’s B.I. Moody III College of Business estimates that Baton Rouge and New Orleans will see the most growth.

“Consistent with last quarter’s report, recession risks are most elevated in the second half of 2023,” writes Gary Wagner, a UL Lafayette economics professor and the forecast’s author. “GDP growth in the state is expected to remain close to zero for the next year, and job growth in every metropolitan area is expected to slow in the second half of the year.”

The Baton Rouge area had around 418,700 jobs in the first quarter, which was significantly higher than the job total previously forecasted by UL.

The new forecast predicts the area will have added roughly 800 more jobs or 0.2% growth, when the final numbers come in for the second quarter. The Baton Rouge area currently has about 2.5% more jobs than in February 2020. Read the full story.