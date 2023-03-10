Louisiana is among the top 10 most expensive states to own a car 

Businesses that operate a fleet of vehicles don’t need to be told that Louisiana is one of the most expensive states for owning a vehicle—they see the proof every time they check their bank accounts, credit card statements and insurance premiums.

Louisiana ranks as the ninth most expensive state for owning a vehicle, according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor. The Pelican State ranks so high because it has the third-highest average annual cost for full coverage car insurance ($3,629) and the third-highest average monthly auto loan payment ($627). The cheapest states for owning a car are mostly in the Midwest.

Terry Smith, who as owner and operator of American Plumbing operates a fleet of vehicles, says he is not surprised by the ranking.

Smith says his insurance premiums have been a major burden. Two years ago, they went up 25%. Last year, they went up another 10%. As a result, he has repeatedly changed insurers in pursuit of lower rates. But it plays out like a game of whack-a-mole, he says.

“I haven’t had the same insurance carrier two years in a row in the past five years,” he says.

See the report from Forbes Advisor.