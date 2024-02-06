Louisiana Housing Corporation working to create a new nonprofit arm  

The Louisiana Housing Corporation is looking to launch a nonprofit arm to provide housing to people in need across the state, WAFB-TV reports.

“There is a shortage of housing in every corner of the state,” Marjorianna Willman, LHC’s interim executive director tells WAFB-TV. “Right now, a lot of our funding is based on federal funding, and we really need to expand that. We need funding that comes from multiple sources.”

The agency hopes to bring multiple partners to the table. For example, Willman says that as Gov. Jeff Landry continues to work to increase industry, more workforce housing will be needed for new employees. She adds that with a nonprofit arm, there are certain tax benefits available for contributing to employee housing. Read the full story.