Louisiana homeowners face dramatic cost hike from insurer of last resort 

Homeowners covered by Louisiana’s safety net insurance company could face a 63% cost increase in 2023, escalating the state’s growing property insurance crisis, USA Today Network reports.

Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co.’s board recommended the increase Thursday, but Republican Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon must make the final call. Donelon told the USA Today Network today it will likely be about six weeks before his final decision.

Donelon has already approved a 73% cost increase on Citizens’ commercial property insurance that will take effect in November.

Citizens is considered Louisiana’s insurer of last resort, a quasi-government company created by the state to provide property coverage to those who can’t secure it in the private market. By law, Citizens’ prices must be 10% above the highest market rate in each parish or the actuarial rate, whichever is higher. Read the full story.