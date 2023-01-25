Louisiana had second-highest rate of mortgage delinquency in December

Louisiana borrowers continued to struggle in December to make their home loan payments, according to a recent report from mortgage analytics firm Black Knight Inc.

Louisiana had the second-highest rate of noncurrent mortgages at 6.33% during December. Mississippi had the highest rate at 6.87%.

The rate of mortgages that were delinquent by 90 days or more was 1.9% in the state, behind only Mississippi (2.31%). The delinquency rate was 3.08% nationally.

When delinquent mortgage payments push homes into foreclosure, they often hit the market at reduced prices, dragging the market’s other home values down with them. Read the full report.