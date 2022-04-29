Louisiana families need less to get by, but many still fall short  

The average cost of living for a family of four in Louisiana is nearly $10,000 less than the national average, The Center Square reports.

According to the Family Budget Calculator published by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy, an average family of four can expect its living expenditures in 2022 to total $86,718. This model assumes a family of two adults and two children—ages 4 and 8—and a modest but adequate standard of living. Cost estimates include expenses related to housing, food, child care, transportation, health care, taxes, and other necessities.

In Louisiana, the estimated cost of living for a family of four stands at $76,581 for 2022, the 11th lowest among states. Of all living expense categories, health care has the highest annual cost in Louisiana, averaging $17,522 per year for a family of four—or 22.9% of the family’s estimated annual expenses.

According to the five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, there are about 1,116,800 families living in the state, and an estimated 31.1% of them earn less than $40,000 a year. Read the full story.