Louisiana energy production has a not-so-hot July

Louisiana crude oil production and natural gas production both saw year-over-year dips in July, according to newly released data from the Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil production stood at 87,000 barrels per day in July, up 0.3% from June but down 4.7% from July 2023. The state’s crude oil production has trended downward for the better part of the past decade.

Natural gas production, meanwhile, stood at 10,044 million cubic feet per day in July, up 6.3% from June but down 14.5% from July 2023. The state’s natural gas production peaked in February 2023 and has since begun trending downward.

On a national level, crude oil production came in at 12,205 b/d in July, down 0.2% from June but up 2.1% from July 2023. Natural gas production came in at 125,588 MMcf/d in July, up 1% from June and up 1.7% from July 2023.

Texas continues to be the nation’s leading producer of both crude oil (5,706 b/d) and natural gas (35,722 MMcf/d).

About 24% of crude oil production and about 18% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico shut down late last week in advance of Hurricane Helene, though only 3% of crude oil production and 1% of natural gas production remained shut down as of Sunday.