Louisiana electricity costs have climbed more than 7% this year

Electricity costs in Louisiana are up more than 7% in 2023, illustrating what some believe is a need to inject more competition and reduce regulations in the market.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration released on Tuesday shows Louisiana’s average residential price for electricity per kilowatt hour through the first four months of 2023 is 11.98 cents, the second-highest among states in the region, behind only Texas.

That figure is up from 11.12 cents per kilowatt hour over the same time last year, though it remains well below the national average of 15.82 cents through April 2023. Hawaii has the highest average residential rate at 44.17 cents per kilowatt hour, while North Dakota has the lowest at 9.94. Read the full story from The Center Square.