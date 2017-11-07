Louisiana economic development could be hampered by bond elimination in GOP tax plan

Among the casualties of the Trump administration’s proposed tax system overhaul is a type of tax free municipal bond—the private activity bond—that has been utilized to finance a variety of public-sector projects, including hospitals, university and community college facilities and low-income housing.

The Republican tax reform package would eliminate the popular program, which allows tax-exempt municipal bonds to be issued on behalf of a government for a project built and paid for by a private developer.

“This would have huge ramifications across the state and the country,” says Ty Carlos, executive director of the Louisiana Community Development Authority, which issues bonds on behalf of local and municipal governments as well as nonprofit organizations. “This could have a significant impact on entities all across the state.”

