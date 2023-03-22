Louisiana continues setting records for job openings  

There were around 178,000 job openings in Louisiana in January, the most the state has had for that month since at least 2001, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the state has had more than two openings per unemployed person for four consecutive months, the longest streak in recorded history.

The 178,000 job openings was an increase of 24.5% from January 2022. Louisiana had the 24th most openings among states.

The state also saw droves of workers leaving their jobs in January, both voluntarily and involuntarily. Around 102,000 Louisiana workers left their jobs during the month.

