Louisiana construction jobs rebound but remain below pre-pandemic level

Construction employment in April exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 32 states, but Louisiana isn’t one of them, according to a new analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America.

The AGC says Louisiana had about 2,800 fewer construction jobs in April compared to February 2020, which represents a 2% decline. Only 11 other states had a bigger decline as measured by percentage.

However, Louisiana has added about 6,900 construction jobs over the past year, the AGC says. The 5.4% increase since April 2021 ranks 18th among 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s latest snapshot of the Capital Region’s economy found that the region’s construction sector added 3,600 jobs in February and March of this year.

“Construction employment gains have stalled in many states in recent months as the pool of available workers has dried up,” says Ken Simonson, AGC’s chief economist. “It will be hard to satisfy demand for private projects and infrastructure unless more workers are available to fill the record number of openings.”