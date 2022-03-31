Louisiana construction employment rebounding from pandemic low 

Construction employment in Louisiana has rebounded somewhat since the beginning of the pandemic, but the state remains below pre-pandemic levels, New Orleans City Business reports.

A new analysis from the Associated General Contractors of America shows construction employment increased in 32 states and decreased in 18 states from February 2020 to February 2022.

Louisiana is still below its pre-pandemic high of 137,300 employees; however, the state had 131,800 workers in the sector in February, up from 115,000in September 2021.

Florida added the most construction jobs since February 2020 with 14,100, or a 2.4% increase. That’s followed by Utah with 13,600 jobs, Tennessee, 11,400; and Missouri, 9,500. Idaho had the largest percentage gain at 13.1%, or 7,200 jobs added. It was followed by Montana at 12.3%, or 3,800 jobs. Read the full story.