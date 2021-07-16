Louisiana construction industry suffering employment woes

Construction employment in June remained below the levels reached before the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020 in 39 states, including Louisiana, according to an analysis of government data by the Associated General Contractors of America.

Compared to construction employment in February 2020, just before the start of the pandemic, Louisiana had the second-largest percentage loss at 15.1%, or 20,700, fewer jobs. Wyoming recorded the largest percentage loss at 15.3%, or 3,500, fewer jobs.

“The construction industry is a long way from full recovery in most states, in spite of a hot homebuilding market in many areas,” says Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist, in a prepared statement. “Soaring materials costs, long production times for key items, and delayed deliveries are causing owners to postpone projects.”

From May to June, construction employment decreased in 25 states, increased in 24 states and Washington, D.C., and held steady in Maine. Louisiana had a slight decrease in construction employment (200 fewer jobs) in June compared to May.

AGC officials caution that construction employment is unlikely to grow in many parts of the country until many of the ongoing supply chain challenges improve. See the AGC report.