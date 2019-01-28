Louisiana comes in last in ‘US News’ ranking of states … again

We’re No. 50, as—once again—U.S. News & World Report declared Louisiana as the worst state in America, based on its rankings comparing health care, education, infrastructure and other aspects of day-to-day life across the country.



The “Best States” ranking, which draws on “thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens,” placed Louisiana at or near the bottom of the barrel in nearly every measured category. Louisiana also ranked last in the 2017 ranking.



The state ranked lowest (50th) in the “opportunity” category, which measures poverty, housing affordability and equality.

Iowa claimed first place thanks to high rankings in infrastructure, health care and education—three areas were Louisiana fared no better than 44th. Minnesota, Utah, North Dakota and New Hampshire round out the top 5, exactly the same as last year.

Here’s how Louisiana ranked in each of the ranking categories:

Health care, 47th

Education, 49th

Economy, 44th

Opportunity, 50th

Infrastructure, 44th

Crime & Corrections, 48th

Fiscal Stability, 48th

Quality of Life, 42nd

See the full U.S. News & World Report ranking.