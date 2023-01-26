Louisiana businesses have a new tech-based flood insurance option

London-based company FloodFlash is now offering its data-driven flood insurance coverage to Louisiana businesses.

“What’s unique about us is that we’re parametric, meaning that we measure the depth of flooding and provide coverage levels tied to those depths,” says Mark Hara, North America CEO.

The company uses real-time flood monitoring by installing 5-foot sensors onto the exterior of the covered business. When water enters the tube, the device automatically transmits that data to FloodFlash through the cellular network, initiating the claims process.

“The technology really speeds it up,” Hara says.

He says that the policyholder chooses the dollar amount of coverage and water depth, making the policy event-based rather than relying on an adjuster’s damage assessment to determine any potential payout.

FloodFlash, which was founded in 2017, is backed by Munich Re and Lloyd’s and also offers policies in Texas, Virginia, Florida and California.