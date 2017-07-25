Louisiana to begin paying out solar tax credits; industry future uncertain

Marc Mouton with Solar Alternatives (File photo)

Homeowners who bought expensive solar panel systems believing a state tax credit program would help recover some of the cost can breath a sigh of relief. After seeing the program revoked in an effort to save money, Louisiana is reversing course and will soon begin paying out on the promised tax credits.

Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson briefed a small group of solar industry leaders today on the details of the Legislature’s recent decision to begin paying out the tax credits. The 50% income tax credit was instituted three years ago and promised to more than 2,000 people. It was then capped in 2015, leaving homeowners who installed solar panels on the hook for thousands of dollars.

“The caps that were instituted in 2015 created all kinds of issues,” Robinson told the Gulf States Renewable Energy Industries Association. “There’s been a lot of outcry from purchasers who purchased systems before the law changed.”

The move to pay back tax credits will likely give relief to all homeowners who were told they could get a tax break for installing solar systems. But it may not be enough to save a solar industry in Louisiana that was propped up by the state incentive then roiled by the abrupt changes.

