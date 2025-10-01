Loren Scott predicts 21,600 new jobs for Capital Region over the next two years

The Baton Rouge metro could gain 10,500 jobs next year and another 11,100 in 2027, making the area the fastest growing in the state in absolute growth, according to the latest version of the Louisiana Economic Forecast led by economist Loren Scott.

While Scott expects the state’s economy to operate in an environment of slow national economic growth, he predicts Louisiana will add 74,500 jobs over the two-year span, finally breaking through the 2 million mark this year and continuing into 2027.

He writes that several major uncertainties cloud forecasters’ view of the future, including the national economy, oil prices and interest rates. Generally, a 1.5% workforce growth rate is considered good. So why are forecasters expecting Baton Rouge to see more than 2% growth? Forecasters point to a very bullish outlook for industrial construction in the MSA. Baton Rouge is the headquarters for several large industrial contractors, including Turner Industries, Performance Contractors, Cajun Industries, MM&R, ISC, the Newtron Group, who are expected to rapidly build up their workforces following recent announcements of final investment decisions.

Scott says forecasters had discussions with executives of three area firms, which alone plan to add at least 10,000 jobs over the next two years. In addition, the Greater Baton Rouge Industrial Alliance also completed a survey of firms in the MSA and estimated construction worker demand will increase from 22,191 in the second quarter of 2025 to 39,921 by the third quarter of 2026—an increase of 17,730 workers.

Forecasters’ optimism regarding the Capital Region is based on some $21.3 billion in announced industrial projects that have issued final investment decisions. While a majority of those projects are planned for Ascension Parish, the parish is still poised for additional future growth. Some 17,000 acres of riverfront property are available for new projects in the parish’s new tax increment financing district, the RiverPlex MegaPark, on the west bank of the Mississippi River.

LSU leads the MSA in nonindustrial construction, with four university-related projects driving most of the $800 million nonindustrial projects slated for the region over the next two years. “The $400 million LSU Entertainment Center was about to issue an official ‘go’ to Denver-based Oak View Group,” the report reads. “Then, the top official with that company was indicted for an alleged price-fixing scheme involving a similar project in another state. We expect this will just delay, but not terminate, this project.”

Two significant hospital projects are also underway in the region. Baton Rouge General is building a $50 million Livingston Neighborhood Hospital in Denham Springs, with groundbreaking scheduled later this year and an opening scheduled for 2027. Regional behemoth Ochsner has a $35.5 million expansion underway, generating 20,000 square feet of new space for its Grove hospital—doubling operating rooms while also adding 30 examination rooms and a lab.