Look for local transportation solutions, Rep. Steve Carter says

The leader of a failed effort to increase Louisiana’s gasoline tax during this year’s legislative session said he will push for local solutions to the state’s ongoing transportation infrastructure problems.

“Why can’t we as a region vote on whether we want a gasoline tax?” Republican State Rep. Steve Carter asked the Press Club of Baton Rouge. There has been talk of parishes joining together to create regional transportation taxing districts.

Carter also applauded Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s effort to institute a 5-mill property tax that would fund road and other infrastructure improvements, but said he had not seen the list of projects and hasn’t taken a position on it.

“We’ve got to applaud Mayor Broome,” Carter said. “She’s at least trying.”

Daily Report has the full story.