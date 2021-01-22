LOGA responds to Biden’s executive orders on drilling, Keystone

The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association today released a statement in response to executive orders taken by President Joe Biden this week to suspend new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters for 60 days and to revoke a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

LOGA contends in its statement that these moratoriums are aimed at regulating American oil and gas companies out of business, and backfire by raising costs for small businesses and individuals.

“Now more than ever people cannot afford heightened energy costs,” says Mike Moncla, LOGA interim president, in the statement. “A better approach would be to support the recovery with sustainable policies that benefit struggling Americans with affordable, reliable, American energy.”

Restricting offshore development will jeopardize hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in revenue, and a large portion of drilling activity in Louisiana is from offshore federal waters, Moncla says.

As for the Keystone decision, Moncla argues that energy infrastructure projects are also critical for America’s economic recovery.

Oil and gas extracted from public lands and waters account for about one-quarter of annual U.S. production. The leasing and drilling suspension and revoke of the Keystone XL pipeline drew outrage from other industry interest groups as well.