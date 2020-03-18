Local vendors see ripple effect from wedding cancellations, postponements

The statewide ban on social gatherings of 50 or more people is pushing many brides to either cancel or postpone their weddings, depleting revenue streams for the venues, caterers, florists and other local vendors contracted to carry out the usually lucrative events.

As a result of the ban, many popular wedding venues will remain vacant this spring. Kevin Kelly, who owns Houmas House and Gardens in Ascension Parish, expects to see a 50% revenue loss as nearly all brides planning to host ceremonies and receptions at one of the plantation’s indoor ballrooms have postponed their weddings.

However, Kelly says he has no plans to shut down the plantation (which also operates an inn and restaurant and gives guided tours). So he’s focusing on other areas of business, limiting guided tours to 10 people or fewer and giving “rain checks” to guests who previously booked stays at the inn.

“There is no wedding business out there now, but there also isn’t tourism or restaurant business,” Kelly says. “I still have employees who need paychecks. I don’t think [closing] is the right thing to do, as long as we can handle the situation.”

Typically, Houmas House hosts three weddings per weekend in the springtime. They’re currently allowing brides to reschedule dates with them without any dollar penalty.

Most wedding plans have been in the works for at least the past year. But Margo Bouanchaud Hayes, who runs a catering company in Baton Rouge, has already seen about 90% of her client bookings through May 1 either canceled or postponed, and she expects the remaining 10% to be called off in the near future.

“This is the beginning of what would be our busy season,” Hayes says “We’ve treaded water to get to this point, and now we’re here and have nothing.”

Even if a wedding is moved to a later date, she says, there’s no guarantee she or the original cluster of vendors will be able to pick up the same client again. Rather than get into the takeout business, as some of her fellow caterers are doing, Hayes says she’s simply “trying not to spend a nickel” as she prepares to completely reorganize her calendar.

Her husband, local florist Lance Hayes, says he’s trying to cut costs by suspending a few standing orders that come in every week. But he doesn’t know how most small businesses, including his own, can survive two to three months without any income.

“We’re issuing refunds to people who postpone. It’s only fair—this epidemic isn’t their fault,” says Lance Hayes, who gets 80% of his business from weddings. “Of course, it also drains your revenue stream.”

Meanwhile, Original Heroman’s Florist owner David Heroman says his store has stopped all orders of special floral arrangements for weddings, high school graduations and other events, as well as carnations and boutonnieres he had requested for proms. His Government Street shop is also opening 30 minutes later than usual and closing an hour earlier.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community.