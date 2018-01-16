Local startup that predicts potential injuries opening downtown headquarters

Kinesics, a homegrown biotech startup that spun off of the wellness company FITT, is preparing to open its corporate headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge at 440 on Third in the coming months.

The company licenses a software program that analyzes the physical mobility of athletes, workers and other users and gives predictive analytics into their health. In other words, the program is designed to determine whether someone could get injured before it happens, among other uses, essentially serving as a risk management product.

CEO Gerald Drefahl says Kinesics has already licensed its services, which includes educational programs, to several organizations, and counts Turner Industries and Baton Rouge General as some of its users. The firm has struck deals with several partners in other states, he adds, including in Texas, where ExxonMobil is a user.

Daily Report has the full story.