Local spas feel impact from social distancing, coronavirus fears

Several Baton Rouge area spas are feeling the impacts from COVID-19 concerns amid calls from state and local officials encouraging social distancing.

Faith Miller, owner of the Massage Emporium in downtown, says her business basically came to a halt this week, even though there’s no ban on massage providers or spas. After a strong weekend, Miller noticed fewer clients coming in Monday, and once the calls dropped off Tuesday, she had no choice but to shutter the business for now.

“We used to serve more than 50 clients a day,” Miller says. “That came to a screeching halt this week. I still had a few regulars, but it wasn’t enough to justify opening, it didn’t offset costs.”

Massage Emporium still has a few bookings for the weekend, but Miller is unsure if those will play out because those are “so far away.”

“Day by day, hour by hour, this gets more intense,” Miller laments. “What are we going to do? A couple of weeks makes a life for a small business.”

Other spas have also closed. The Woodhouse Day Spa, near the Mall of Louisiana, has closed until further notice due, according to its voicemail.

At Bumble Lane, in the Towne Center, Casey Little also stopped offering spa and massage services Tuesday, saying the decision was made out of safety for employees and guests.

Little laid off his “entire staff” he says and is keeping the business open from noon to 6 p.m. selling gift cards and retail goods. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, he estimates retail sales made up roughly 25% of the business’s sales.

He doesn’t have a plan moving forward, saying he’s taking it “day by day and watching news briefings.”

Jeff Powdrill, the franchise owner of the Massage Envy locations in Baton Rouge, says he hasn’t had to lay off any of his staff or cut anyone’s hours yet but he’s exploring his options. He estimates his businesses have seen a 25% to 50% reduction in clients this week. Nationwide, he estimates some 400 Massage Envy locations have closed, with the remaining 700 locations either fully operational or operating with reduced hours.

“We’ve had a number of employees with anxiety who voluntarily chose to take time off, and I totally understand that,” Powdrill says. “Everyone’s anxiety is at an all-time high.”

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community.