Local restaurants team up for Oktoberfest fundraising event 

Hoist your stein and don your lederhosen—the Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association is launching its first-ever Oktoberfest on Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Pointe Marie. The ticketed event, a fundraiser for the LRA’s ProStart program, features Oktoberfest beers and German-inspired cuisine prepared by several local restaurants and LRA members.

“We thought it would be good because there aren’t a lot of Oktoberfests around here,” says LRA chapter president Jeff Conaway. “It’ll be the first time we’ve done it, but we hope to hold it annually.”

Indeed, while German celebrations take place in New Orleans and Roberts Cove (a German enclave in Acadia Parish), Baton Rouge has thus far been void of chances to soak in an evening’s worth of German beer and cuisine, an oversight that needed correcting, says Conaway, who was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to military parents.

“Who knows, we might even get a chicken dance competition going,” Conaway says, referring to the zany group activity common to established Oktoberfests.

The LRA’s Baton Rouge event will be held outside on the grounds of Pointe Marie and includes a complimentary beer stein for sampling seasonal Oktoberfest selections from craft breweries including a light-bodied German lager from Goose Island Brewing, Golden Road Brewing’s traditional Marzen, (the original Bavarian Oktoberfest beer), Widmer Brothers’ Oktoberfest Ale, Breckenridge Brewery’s German Amber Lager and Karbach Brewing Company’s Karbachtoberfest, an authentic Bavarian-style Marzen.

