Local officials, residents to discuss new Airbnb policy, but will it be enforced?

Local officials and residents are preparing to discuss a new Airbnb policy that aims to prevent landlords from profiting off pandemic evictions.

With the federal moratorium on evictions expiring this month, Airbnb has announced that, beginning today, it will prohibit landlords from listing properties where they evicted a tenant for failure to pay rent. The policy will be in effect at least until the end of the year.

The company says it will work with cities to identify properties where renters were pushed out after being protected under the moratorium.

It’s not immediately clear as to whether Baton Rouge is one of those cities, or whether the new policy will even be enforced in Louisiana’s capital, as it’s something city-parish leaders have yet to discuss.

“This would be a topic that would be discussed by our study group at our next meeting,” says Planning Director Ryan Holcomb, who heads a group that studies issues involving short-term rentals in Baton Rouge. “We do not have enough information to comment yet, but I’d like to know more about it and ask Airbnb to explain.”

Spanish Town Civic Association President Mary Jane Marcantel, who also sits on the committee, says she doesn’t know whether pandemic-related evictions are prevalent enough throughout her neighborhood for the company’s new policy to carry much weight in Baton Rouge.

Marcantel says Spanish Town generally supports short-term rentals as long as the landlord homesteads the property they’re renting out and is present whenever a tenant occupies a room, mother-in-law suite or other space on that property.

“I think it’s a positive thing on Airbnb’s part to take that position; it seems like a good policy to me,” Marcantel says. “But it sounds like Airbnb is addressing whole-house rentals or apartments, and I’m not sure that we have that issue in Spanish Town. It’s an Airbnb position, not a Baton Rouge position, and it’s hard for me to comment on something we haven’t really experienced here.”

The short-term rental committee meets again Tuesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. The group aims to have a draft ordinance prepared by the winter, with Planning Commission and Metro Council adoption slated for early 2022.