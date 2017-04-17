After local news and Lifetime channel, is ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ next for Lubricity Labs?

A stock photo courtesy of iStockphoto.

After winning the $250,000 prize at the 2016 Baton Rouge Pitch Night competition last November, Lubricity Labs founder Boyce Clark mapped out a business and marketing plan to help chart the course for his rapidly growing hair care company, which has taken the local market by storm with its revolutionary, all-natural hair smoothing products.

But on the Friday before Mardi Gras, those plans changed, after WAFB-TV aired a story about Lubricity Labs on its 10 p.m. newscast.

“By the time the newscast was over I had 120 orders,” Clark says. “When I woke up the next morning, I had 1,100. Then, 27 affiliate stations picked up the story and things really went crazy. Our website finally crashed when it exceeded 16,000 views per minute.”

