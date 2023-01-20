Local mortgage lenders cutting staffs amid borrowing slowdown

Mortgage lenders nationwide have been laying people off in recent months, and the Capital Region has not been spared.

Fewer home sales and less demand for refinancing—both driven in large part by significantly higher interest rates—have spurred the cutbacks.

Baton Rouge-based GMFS Mortgage hired more than 100 additional people to handle robust demand in 2020 and 2021, CEO Tee Brown says. But it had to let about 120 people go last year, he says, bringing staffing back to about the same level as in 2018.

The company’s revenue shows why. Brown says GMFS did about $2.3 billion worth of business last year, compared to about $4 billion in each of the previous two. He predicts about $2 billion this year and expects refinancing to remain slow.

Area Home Lending in Baton Rouge laid off about half the staff, CEO Jason Guerin says.

“We did less than half the volume in 2022 than we did in 2021,” he says.

However, Guerin is seeing business pick up a little in the early part of this year, which he attributes to people who can’t put off moving even if it’s not their preference to buy now. Sellers are starting to make some concessions to buyers, and assuming the Federal Reserve reverses course on its interest rate hikes, there could be a big increase in refinancing in 2024, he adds.

Wells Fargo, Freedom Mortgage, Prosperity Home Mortgages and the mortgage division of Citizens Bank are among the major lenders that announced layoffs during the fourth quarter.