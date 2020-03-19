Baton Rouge hotels in cost-cutting mode as occupancy plummets to record lows

Occupancy at area hotels is averaging between 12% and 15% as a result of the coronavirus crisis and public health measures designed to stop its spread, and that’s likely to mean massive layoffs, consolidations and, before too long, property closures.

Though no local hotels have closed their doors yet, Baton Rouge Lodging Association President Scott Michelet, who serves as general manager of the Crowne Plaza, says local facilities are all in cost-cutting mode as they try to figure out how to hang on.

“We’re all talking about what we can do to get by,” says Michelet, whose nearly 300-room hotel is currently running slightly higher than 15% occupancy. “It’s unprecedented, so we’re making decisions today that will hopefully prepare us for the future when we come out of this.”

Michelet says some hotel owners with multiple properties in the market are talking about consolidating facilities, though he doesn’t know of any that have made that call.

Developer Mike Wampold, who owns three local hotels and several others around the country, believes closures are inevitable. His Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard had just 20 guests Tuesday night.

“Hotels are all operating on skeleton crews,” says Wampold, who has furloughed much of his hotel staff for now. “People have been furloughed, and the scary thing is when the virus is under control what kind of scar will this leave on the hospitality industry? The hangover is that people will still be fearful of travel.”

Visit Baton Rouge President Paul Arrigo, who like others in the convention and visitors’ industry has seen business dry up overnight, participated in a conference call with colleagues from around the state Wednesday. The issue on everyone’s mind is how the industry can sustain itself at what is predicted to be a prolonged, 10% average occupancy for most hotels.

So far, there are no answers.

In Washington, hotel industry lobbyists, who now predict the loss of 4.6 million travel-related jobs this year and a $809 billion blow to the economy, have asked the White House for a $150 billion economic stimulus package to help them retain workers and meet debt service.

So far, there’s no word on whether that assistance will come. But Michelet is hopeful for at least one reason:

“No matter what people think of the president, he does own hotels so he understands what we’re going through,” he says. “We have an ally right now. We don’t always have an ally in the White House. That’s about all we have right now.”