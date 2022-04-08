Local government, business leaders to square off over ITEP on Monday

A proposal to enshrine the current rules governing Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program in the state constitution pits business interests against local government leaders.

Lawmakers are expected to debate Senate Bill 151 by Sen. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, on Monday. Among other provisions, it would limit ITEP exemptions from local property taxes to 80% of the total and require approval of local taxing authorities: the local sheriff, school board, parish government and municipality if applicable.

That would be in line with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive order. The Democratic governor for the first time gave local government officials a say in approving the local tax breaks, which previously had been decided solely by the state Board of Commerce and Industry, but a future governor could override the change.

Supporters of SB151, including a number of local Republicans, say the state board historically rubber-stamped ITEP applications that didn’t necessarily create jobs. Unless the current rules are constitutionally protected, they argue, local governments could lose control over granting tax breaks in their own parishes.

Stephen Waguespack, who leads the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, says everyone agrees local input is important. But the current local approval process is unpredictable and unwieldy, he says, leading companies to invest elsewhere. Protecting that process in the constitution would be a “really big mistake,” he argues.

But since 2016, 96% of all ITEP requests have received at least partial approval, and 84% were fully approved, according to Together Louisiana, which supports SB151. They say no manufacturer has scrapped a project because its ITEP request was denied, though opponents say we just don’t hear about the projects the state loses.

“We lose a lot of those battles before we even know we’re in those battles,” Waguespack says.

SB151 is expected to be taken up by the Senate’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee on Monday at 1 p.m.