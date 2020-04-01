Local distillery switches from rum to alcohol that can be used for hand sanitizer

Three Roll Estate, the local distillery that specializes in rum made from sugar cane grown on Alma Plantation in Pointe Coupee Parish, is joining the effort to limit the spread of coronavirus by producing alcohol that can be used to sanitize hands and surfaces.

The distillery—which rebranded in 2019 from its original name, Cane Land Distillery—tweaked its fermentation process earlier this week from one that produces rum to one that makes a solution containing 80% pure alcohol—20% more than what is found in the gel hand sanitizers commonly found on the market.

Three Roll Estate is selling the solution in 55-gallon drums to a mix of customers, who are dispensing the solution into smaller squirt bottles their employees can use while on the job.

“We’ve gotten orders from an electric company, HVAC companies, mostly industrial users,” says David Stewart, president of Alma Plantation, the distillery’s majority owner. “It’s so much better and has so many more applications than gel sanitizers.”

Users can spritz their hands with the solution throughout the day, he says. If they’re using tools or handling equipment, they can keep wipes damp with the solution and frequently rub down the surfaces to help prevent the spread of deadly germs.

The distillery began producing the solution at the beginning of this week, which it is selling for some $2,500 per 55-gallon drum. It’s expecting a large supply of drums this weekend and plans to ramp up production to nearly 600 drums per week.

Stewart says orders so far have come from word of mouth, which he expects to increase as more potential customers become aware of its availability.

“We don’t know how long this is going to go on for,” he says. “So it’s good for a company to have a local source for something like this.”

The sanitizer takes about four days to ferment so turnaround time for the distillery is quick and easy, according to Stewart, who says Three Roll Estate was long on its rum inventory and is not currently producing any rum at the moment anyway.

“It’s basically a spirits grade alcohol,” he says. “But it’s a different fermentation process so it would not taste as good if you could drink it.”

The solution is not quaffable, however, he says. Among the reasons: it is denatured, meaning it contains isopropyl alcohol.

“That is very important,” Stewart says. “You definitely could not drink it.”