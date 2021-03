We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Through February 2021, the total number and dollar volume of commercial sales in the Baton Rouge market are both up 40% over the previous six-year averages, according to an analysis released earlier this week by local real estate firm Elifin Realty.