Local comedians, national guests to entertain at Baton Rouge Improv Festival

Local comedians and national guests will bring the laughs to Baton Rouge at the second annual Baton Rouge Improv Festival this week.

Over the course of five days beginning April 20, professional comedians like The Boys, the ironically named duo of Rachael Mason and Susan Messing; and John Lehr, best known for his role as the Geico Caveman, will headline the festival with performances at LSU Studio Theater, LSU Greek Theater and other venues around town. The flip side of the festival is a standup competition for novice comedians.

One of the main goals of the festival is to showcase the atypical art of improv comedy in an inclusive environment where “everyone is welcome,” festival CEO Brett Duggan explains.

Last year, LSU’s improv club officially evolved into a festival, expanding outside of LSU and into collaboration with Baton Rouge’s Boomerang Comedy Theater with virtual events. Not forgetting its roots, the festival’s lineup includes LSU Improv.

With the festival, Duggan is hoping to showcase the true extent of improv, including an improvised parade through LSU’s campus to kick off the festival that will see an improvised route, improvised costumes and improvised floats all done to “set the tone of silliness and fun” the festival embodies.

A nonprofit, the festival is entirely volunteer-driven. Duggan and Cindy Carter, a board member of the festival and broadcast journalism professor at LSU, want to use the festival to create a sustainable community of improv comedy in Baton Rouge.

Tickets are available at batonrougeimprovfest.com.

This story was originally published by 225 magazine.