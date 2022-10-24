Monday, October 24, 2022 BusinessInsider Local chemical logistics provider LMR acquired by Grammer Logistics By Eric L. Taylor - October 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Google Maps) Baton Rouge-based transportation company Logistics Management Resources Inc., or LMR, has been acquired by Grammer Logistics. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in