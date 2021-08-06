Baton Rouge car dealers struggling to maintain supply

Matt McKay, president of All Star Automotive Group, has been in the business of selling cars and trucks since 1987, and he’s never seen anything like the current market. For example, he says he normally has about 200 vehicles to sell at All Star’s Toyota dealership; right now, he has about 30.

“We can’t get enough cars to sell,” McKay says.

Supplies are tight for dealers nationwide. According to a recent report by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive, dealers currently have 932,000 vehicles available for retail sale, compared with 3.1 million two years ago, and new inventory is selling as quickly as it arrives. Consequently, average vehicle transaction prices were expected to exceed $41,000 in July for the first time ever, the report states.

McKay blames the global computer chip shortage for the tight supply of new cars, which in turn increases the demand for used cars. The shortage “continues to trip up the world’s largest car makers with some executives predicting it could weigh on operations well into the second half of this year,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

“We’re not trying to gouge anybody on price,” McKay says. “We have to bid on the cars to have them to sell, and we’re bidding against other people trying to buy the same cars to sell. It’s a competitive situation.”

Ken St. Cyr, a sales associate with Team Honda in Baton Rouge, says the sticker prices of the cars haven’t changed much. What’s different lately is the ability to give buyers a discount from the Blue Book value because the demand exceeds the limited supply.

Used cars are selling as fast as Team Honda can get them because of a shortage of new cars, he says.

“We’ve got four or five people standing in line waiting for one particular car, and they’re willing to pay for it because they can’t find anything anywhere else,” St. Cyr says.

But David Stickney, general sales manager for Royal Buick GMC in Baton Rouge, says the prices of at least some used vehicles are starting to come down. For example, he says the price of a GMC Sierra pickup, recently appraised at $40,000, has come down to about $29,000 in only a month or so.

“The value of used cars has gone down significantly in the past 30 to 60 days,” he says.