Local builders gaining confidence in market rebound

Local builders are feeling pretty good about the potential for more housing starts in the back half of this year and a potential rebound in early 2024, says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

That sentiment aligns with national surveys, as limited existing home inventory supports cautious optimism among builders despite concerns about tightening credit conditions and supply chain disruptions.

Zito says she hasn’t been hearing from her members about supply chain problems for the local market, which bedeviled builders (and many other business sectors) last year. Lumber prices, which spiked during the first half of last year, are now lower than before the pandemic, though concrete prices have been elevated, she adds.

The housing shortage, and higher interest rates becoming the new norm, are helping to boost confidence, Zito says.

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes in May rose five points to 50, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released this week, marking the fifth-straight month that builder confidence has increased and the first time that sentiment levels reached the midpoint mark of 50 since July 2022.

Overall housing starts in April increased 2.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.40 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.