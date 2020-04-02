Local banks worried, still awaiting federal guidance on eve of PPP rollout

Though they’ve been preparing all week, local banks that will be administering the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program say they’re not ready yet because they still haven’t gotten information from the feds about how critical elements of the program will work.

“It’s a difficult situation, and there’s a lot of pressure,” Louisiana Bankers Association General Counsel David Boneno says. “We have our deadline for when we have to start making loans, but we need the rules to know how we can make these loans, and they’re still not out.”

The LBA and individual banks have been frantically seeking guidance from the feds and members of the local Congressional delegation to get as much clarity as possible.

But with businesses already lining up and less than 24 hours until the program opens, bank executives on the front lines say they haven’t gotten the answers they need.

“With all the federal programs there are so many weird rules and we don’t know what those rules are,” says John L. Daniel, Hancock Whitney’s Greater Baton Rouge Region President. “The banking community is really concerned because we’re going to get blamed. It’s a tough situation.”

One of the biggest concerns as of this afternoon is how the federal government will reimburse banks participating in the $350 billion program, B1Bank President Jude Melville says. Unlike past emergency aid packages, which have been administered by the SBA, Congress authorized local banks to administer the PPP as a way to get money more quickly into the hands of small businesses negatively impacted by the Coronavirus.

“But they haven’t identified how the reimbursement will take place,” Melville says. “If you think about a bank’s liquidity, that’s what gives them the ability to lend, and it is undefined how this program will impact that. In a crisis, liquidity is what you worry about the most.”

There are also more generic concerns about banks’ ability to handle the crush of loan applications. Though B1Bank, for instance, has shifted resources to get more employees working on processing loan applications, Melville says, “we’re not quite there yet though we’ve been working 24-7 to get ready.”

Adding to the challenge is the fact that what rules have been trickling out of Washington continue to change. As late as Wednesday night, the SBA issued a new PPP application form, different than one that had been released earlier in the week, Investar President and CEO John D’Angelo says.

“We’re all in the same boat, trying to understand what we’re responsible for,” D’Angelo says. “The concern all the banks have is that we want to do the right thing, support our customers, support our country, support our government, but we want to do it the right way.”

Local banks say they’ll begin doing what they can tomorrow when the program opens and will be accepting applications. Still, bankers predict processing will likely take longer than just a few days, which has been promised by some in Washington.

“I think what will ultimately happen because of the way it is being rolled out, I think banks will have a tendency to limit it and be careful until there is more clarity,” D’Angelo says. “We want to and need to offer this program but we need to make sure we completely understand what’s expected of us and how to handle what is expected with us.”