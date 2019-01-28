LMOGA makes it official, naming Tyler Gray president

General Counsel Tyler Gray is now president of Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, the association announced today.

Gray, who has been at LMOGA since 2014, served as the interim president following Chis John’s November announcement that he would be leaving the position after 11 years.



“We are very pleased and fortunate to have someone of Tyler’s skills and expertise in this vital role,” says Fred Palmer of Shell Oil Company, and chairman of LMOGA’s Board of Directors, in a prepared statement. “As chief counsel for the association, Tyler has worked closely with members and elected officials throughout Louisiana to communicate the importance of oil and gas for the economies of the Gulf Coast.”



Before becoming LMOGA’s general counsel, Gray served as an attorney for the Office of Conservation, at the Department of Natural Resources.



Gray, a native Texan, was raised in Falls Church, Virginia and attended James Madison University. He earned his law degree from Loyola University of New Orleans, College of Law and his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University.

“LMOGA will promote policies that position Louisiana as an attractive location for the investment needed to process the full value chain of oil and natural gas,” says Gray. “Whether it’s exploration and production onshore or offshore, development of infrastructure, pipelines, and LNG facilities, or refinery expansions, Louisiana needs strong policies to keep moving our economy forward.”