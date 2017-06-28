Livingston residential market surges after flood

As Livingston Parish approaches the one-year anniversary of the August flood that wiped out vast swaths of its homes and businesses, there are signs of resurgence in the residential real estate market.

“After the flood happened I thought ‘Oh my god, we’re dead in the water,’” says Kayla Johnson, an agent with Covington and Associates Real Estate who is compiling numbers on the Livingston Parish market for a conference in September. “Believe it or not, it has been the polar opposite. It has been a rebirth to the parish.”

Through April—the latest numbers available from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors—home sales were up 17% year to date, while median sales price was down around 3%.

That trend is similar to the Baton Rouge market, where sales are up and prices are slightly down. A number of investors who bought flooded homes unrepaired are driving prices down, offsetting renovated homes, which are selling at sometimes dramatically higher prices than before. Some neighborhoods are being entirely transformed by upscale improvements to flooded houses.

