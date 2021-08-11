Live music making a comeback, though Delta variant adds new uncertainty

Music fans are eager to hear their favorite bands again after the long COVID-19-induced dry spell, though the recent cancellation of Jazz Fest highlights the fresh uncertainty presented by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Live events create income for performers and venue staff and are an important part of Louisiana’s cultural economy, so a comeback for live performances will benefit many other types of businesses such as restaurants and hotels.

Les Crooks, regional general manager for ASM Global, which runs the Raising Cane’s River Center, says the recent COVID-19 resurgence has not made it more difficult to book events. He says the River Center is lining up performances into next year and 2023.

And as for ticket sales? So far, so good.

“The general public is going to have its say on that,” Crooks says. “Our ticket sales for the majority of our events have been at or above expectations.”

The River Center doesn’t have any ticketed events scheduled in August, which typically is a slow month. Crooks says backstage staff likely will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Asking for proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for audience members, as some venues and events are starting to do, will be an artist-driven decision, he adds.

Brian Ott, co-owner of The Basin Music Hall and member of the National Independent Venue Association, has been participating in the discussion with fellow venue owners nationwide. A handful of New Orleans music venues have begun requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the previous 72 hours for admission, and Ott says The Basin may consider that route.

“We’ve got to keep everybody safe, so nothing’s off the table,” Ott says.

He says two bands recently have canceled performances due to COVID-19 concerns, along with a private party. Many artists are taking a “wait-and-see attitude” about booking shows to see how the public health situation develops, he says.

The Basin is booked through the end of this year, Ott says.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen if we can’t do our events,” he says. “It’s a tough situation because we’ve got a lot of deposits out there to a lot of big acts.”