Light House Coffee expands with room for seating, roasting and coffee classes 

Light House Coffee on Lee Drive just added more seats and space with a recent expansion.

Owner Amber Elworth says customers have been asking about more space or another location since the coffee spot opened its doors in 2018. The expansion into the neighboring space adds about 1,400 additional square feet to Light House, providing room for 35 to 40 more seats, storage, office space, expanded kitchen space and roasting opportunities.

“We tried alcohol, we tried having a nighttime menu, and it just didn’t work for us,” Elworth says. “We wanted to grow. … Also, every single day, people open the door and look around and see that there are no seats. They leave, and those are sales that we’re losing.”

Elworth says the planning and buildout began in September and was wrapped up in November. The new space quietly opened up right before Thanksgiving.

Elworth says the expansion will also allow for more events at the coffee shop, like private parties, where the new area can be rented out. There are even talks of coffee classes where guests can learn about latte art and roasting.

