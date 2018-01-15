Les Miles—yes, that Les Miles—becoming an actor?

Les Miles hasn’t yet found another coaching gig since his 11-year tenure with the LSU Tigers came to an end in the fall of 2016. The former head football coach has, however, landed a role in an upcoming indie film production entitled Angry Men.

The movie, according to its website, is about the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster and a prescient NASA engineer, who tried, unsuccessfully, to prevent the doomed shuttle from taking off.

Miles doesn’t play that engineer, but he does play a NASA employee known as Nelson. The film’s website doesn’t describe Nelson’s character.

The film is currently being filmed in San Antonio, Texas, and is scheduled to be released midyear.

Daily Report has the full story.