Lent an opportunity for restaurants, patrons to try new things

There’s no shortage of seafood options available at Baton Rouge restaurants on an everyday basis, but kitchens and patrons alike branch out and try new things during Lent.

Stick Newchurch, area director for City Group Hospitality, says Rouj Creole’s chefs flex their creative muscles with new menu options as guests increasingly want more than run-of-the-mill fried fish.

“I find now that people are using Lent as an opportunity to become more healthy,” Newchurch says. “They are looking for less of those fried options and more fresh fish seafood options that are cooked in a healthier fashion that’s craveable, savory and hits all the taste buds the right way.”

In particular, he points to Rouj Creole’s chargrilled fish lunch special as a healthy item that sees a significant uptick in orders.

Superior Grill chef José Botello says the restaurant’s business surges during Lent, and it has to prepare early by ordering items that don’t appear on the regular menu, like crab cake enchiladas and soft shell crab for their Mexican sandwich. The restaurant makes full use of its normal ingredients, too, like the veggie blue corn enchiladas and platillo del mar, which features mesquite grilled tilapia and jumbo shrimp.