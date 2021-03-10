Lenders limit PPP applications to meet growing backlogs

The disappointments keep stacking up for the self-employed.

The Biden administration announced a key revision to the Paycheck Protection Program on Feb. 22 that made it possible for sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed entrepreneurs to qualify for bigger loans than before: They could apply on the basis of their gross income as opposed to net income or net profits.

But the Small Business Administration didn’t produce the guidance lenders need to process the changes until March 3, Inc. reports. In that guidance, the Small Business Administration said the new calculation would not be retroactive. In other words, borrowers who filed early in this round of the forgivable loan program would not be eligible for the higher loan amounts.

What’s more, the American Institute of CPAs noted recently that many lenders would need a full week to incorporate the guidance—meaning they couldn’t start processing the higher-amount loans until March 10.

That’s if lenders are participating. Chase, the No. 1 PPP lender in the country measured by net dollars, is opting out of writing loans based on the revision.

Chase cites a backlog of applications, which it declined to detail, along with processing delays at the SBA for its inability to adapt the new guidelines.

Bank of America, the second-biggest PPP source, says it’s closing its lending window today to all new first- and second-draw borrowers. It will continue to process loans for clients who’ve already submitted applications up until March 30, however borrowers are asked to get all their supporting documentation in by March 22.

BofA spokesperson Bill Halldin says the move is, in part, a product of its backlog, which now stands at roughly 30,000 applications.

This latest PPP round has been dogged by delays. Many second-draw PPP borrowers were mistakenly rejected outright, as some were told, incorrectly, that they had criminal records, among other inaccuracies. As many as one-third of second-draw applicants received requests for more information after the SBA’s automated PPP system increasingly returned error codes arising from, say, mismatched data between one round to the next. Read the full story.