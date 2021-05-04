Tuesday, May 4, 2021 BusinessInsider Lemoine Company acquires ‘significant’ financial interest in The Workforce Group By Caitie Burkes - May 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print 1200 Brickyard Lane is a four-story, 94,000-square-foot Class A office building overlooking the Water Campus Main Square, near the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority and LSU Center for River Studies. The building was designed by Antunovich Associates and The Lemoine Company was the general contractor. (Tim Mueller) The Lemoine Company, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company focused on construction management and disaster recovery, has acquired a “significant” financial interest in The Workforce Group,… We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in