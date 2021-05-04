Lemoine Company acquires ‘significant’ financial interest in The Workforce Group

By
-
Design
1200 Brickyard Lane is a four-story, 94,000-square-foot Class A office building overlooking the Water Campus Main Square, near the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority and LSU Center for River Studies. The building was designed by Antunovich Associates and The Lemoine Company was the general contractor. (Tim Mueller)
The Lemoine Company, a Bernhard Capital Partners portfolio company focused on construction management and disaster recovery, has acquired a “significant” financial interest in The Workforce Group,…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.