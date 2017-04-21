Legislature could ‘punt’ on budget issues, Dardenne says

Two weeks into the legislative session, the governor’s chief budget official suggested today there is a distinct possibility the Legislature will “punt” on fixing the state’s looming budget problems.

“They don’t sense the urgency of the (fiscal) cliff—it’s still a year away,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said during a fiscal reform panel discussion at the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana’s annual conference. “I can assure you they will be back in one or more special sessions if the cliff is not addressed.”

The “fiscal cliff” is a phrase widely used at the Capitol to describe the state’s looming budget crisis next year, when roughly $1.3 billion in temporary tax hikes fall off the books.

Dardenne’s remarks today preempt next week’s hearing on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ key piece of tax legislation, a commercial activity tax or gross receipts tax. The prevailing sentiment among lawmakers is that the proposal is likely to die in the conservative House tax-writing committee. Dardenne also noted today the tax is not picking up steam in the Legislature.

Daily Report has the full story.